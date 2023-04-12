Conservatives Are Turning to a 150-Year-Old Obscenity Law to Outlaw Abortion

The Department of Justice has already challenged this order. It had also already weighed in on this precise question of the Comstock Act and mailing mifepristone for abortion. A recent memorandum from DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel offers its interpretation of the Comstock Act, namely that it “does not prohibit the mailing of certain drugs that can be used to perform abortions where the sender lacks the intent that the recipient of the drugs will use them unlawfully.” We would not be in this position, of course, if it was ever a political priority to repeal the Comstock Law in its entirety. The same kind of dangerous mythmaking about legal norms that made Roe v. Wade seem inviolable is what got us here and what further enables the right’s all-out, deeply unpopular assault on our rights.

When Comstock the man is remembered at all, it is as an ur-prude. Arriving in New York after the Civil War, Anthony Comstock saw in the exploding metropolis an opportunity to strike a blow against vice, using the Young Men’s Christian Association and its existing anti-prostitution campaigning as an incubator for what became the New York Society for the Suppression of Vice and eventually the drafting of the Comstock Act. The Comstock Act “ensnared ordinary Americans in this vast anti-obscenity legal regime,” said Lauren MacIvor Thompson, historian of birth control and the author of a forthcoming book on the subject, on Democracy Now! this week. At the same time, she added, “when you look at [the Act] as a whole, it’s certainly a violation of the constitution.” Along with his law, what remains of the man is a cartoonishly evil and partial portrait of his efforts, just some grim Victorian sicko peeping into every window.



In truth, Comstock won over wealthy, powerful benefactors to his anti-vice cause, and not necessarily because they were all in on shuttering saloons, outlawing porn, evicting prostitutes, jailing people who sold abortion-causing medicines, and prohibiting the use of the Postal Service for distributing “any article of an immoral nature.” Comstock, not unlike his inheritors, considered the provision of contraception or abortion as vehicles for moral decay and societal ruin. As Thompson and other historians have long noted, the Comstock Act was also rooted in eugenic sentiment, the idea that not enough of the right—in other words, white—babies were being produced. If, while amassing enforcement power for himself aimed at keeping women, immigrants, poor and working-class people in line, Comstock was also able to accrue political power for his supporters, it was not an unintended consequence.