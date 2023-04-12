Conservatives Are Turning to a 150-Year-Old Obscenity Law to Outlaw Abortion

One path would be to win legal recognition of the fetus as a person, who, under the Fourteenth Amendment, would then have the same rights to equal protection and due process as any living person. “I think what people are missing is that they’re coming for the 14th Amendment,” said Laurie Bertram Roberts, a founder of the Yellowhammer Fund, an abortion fund serving the deep south, in a 2021 interview. A handful of years older than the Comstock Act, the Fourteenth Amendment is the underpinning of what were seen as safely-won civil rights gains for women’s rights and queer and trans rights, from Griswold to Roe, Lawrence to Bostock, and “how better to get rid of all of that than by getting rid of and attacking the 14th Amendment?” Roberts continued. “Let’s be real, white supremacists have had issues with the 14th Amendment since day one.”

But there is another path, a more direct one. The Comstock Act could be used more broadly to ban abortion nationwide (and without having to win a Fourteenth Amendment argument anti-abortion groups could well lose). This was the case made by Mark Lee Dickson, one of the architects of Texas SB8, the six-week abortion ban enforceable by private citizens in pursuit of bounties, to Amy Littlefield at The Nation. “If an abortion facility cannot receive abortion-inducing drugs or any abortion paraphernalia,” he explained, “then how can they perform abortions?” Does he believe Comstock would support such a legal maneuver? “To be honest,” Dixon told her, “I don’t know a whole lot about him, but I have looked at the laws, of course.”

As of this moment, “[f]or abortion opponents, the Comstock Act is the only realistic way to force through a national ban,” argues Mary Ziegler, law professor and author of Roe: The History of a National Obsession. That’s because it has nothing to do with what the American people want or what the Constitution means.” What those who assault mifepristone now also share with Comstock is such a quest for power, the law itself be damned. “This renaissance of misogyny and homophobia, this increasingly terrifying regulation of gendered self-expression, meted out under color of law, is what the extreme-conservative Supreme Court justices are there for,” as historian Felicia Kornbluh wrote after the Texas ruling. There is no stopping it without reckoning with that fact. Considering the breadth of conduct the Comstock Act was aimed at, not to mention the right’s big power-play of the moment to redefine anything but reproductive sex between one man and one woman as tantamount to obscenity, that queerness and transness is akin to sexual predation. Kacsmaryk himself has railed publicly against what he called the demands of the “Sexual Revolution,” that “the unborn child must yield to the erotic desires of liberated adults.” It would be foolish to think this stops with even a national abortion ban.