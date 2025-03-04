Murder the Truth: Fear, the First Amendment, and a Secret Campaign to Protect the Powerful David Enrich Buy on Bookshop

Trump’s litigiousness dates back to his business career, but it really accelerated during his 2016 election bid. And small wonder that this habitual litigant, famous for lambasting the “fake news media,” soon trained his sights on New York Times v. Sullivan, the landmark 1964 Supreme Court ruling that, in a watershed moment for freedom of speech and the press, nixed a segregationist campaign of weaponized libel suits.

Under Sullivan, publishers and speakers enjoy wide latitude in discussing public figures, who cannot recover damages for defamatory falsehoods unless they prove that the defendant had made them with “actual malice,” meaning in this context not the intent to do evil but the knowledge that a statement was false or a “reckless disregard of whether it was false or not.” During his first term, Trump repeatedly disparaged the ruling and, as legal historian Samantha Barbas put it in a 2021 Washington Post article, persisted in suing journalists as if it simply “didn’t exist.”

Thankfully, Trump alone can do the decision no harm; he or someone else would have to persuade the Supreme Court to overturn it. But as New York Times business investigations editor David Enrich reports in his forthcoming book, a movement of lawyers, judges, activists, and politicos has risen to this occasion. Murder The Truth: Threats, Intimidation, and A Secret Campaign to Protect the Powerful investigates this campaign to overturn Sullivan and make it easier for public figures to wage a war of legal attrition against the press. In shedding light on the movement’s key players, as well as telling the stories of many journalists beleaguered by censorial lawsuits, Enrich has produced at once a strong defense of the ruling and an incisive work of accountability journalism.