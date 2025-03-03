The No-Drama Oscars

That may not be the ideal descriptor for a best picture winner. It’s pretty decent for an Oscars show, however, and despite some genuinely bizarre choices—like staging an extended, weirdly eulogistic song-and-dance for the James Bond franchise, in honor of producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, and scoring the annual In Memoriam segment like a scene from The First Omen—the broadcast went down easily enough. The opening musical number, with Wicked witches Ariana Grande and Cynthia Eviro covering “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “Home,” respectively, before converging on “Defying Gravity,” was more conceptually sound as a tribute to The Wizard of Oz than to post-wildfire Los Angeles. (The accompanying I Love L.A. montage included clips from the late David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive, which makes Anora, and everything else, look like a Disney movie.) It was, however, effective on its own button-pushy, showbiz-tearjerker terms, and as a way of getting the most populist best picture also-ran some airtime—the same strategy behind having O’Brien throw, not once but twice, to a puppet-size version of Dune: Part Two’s sandworm. “When you spend that much money on something,” the host deadpanned, “you’re going to use it twice.”

O’Brien is a canonically funny guy with nothing to prove, and he hosted like it. His performance existed in the sweet spot between puppyish ingratiation in the Billy Crystal mode and sneering, above-it-all indifference à la Seth MacFarlane. He parried entertainingly with a tracksuited Adam Sandler in the audience (Sandler having accrued a remarkable amount of goofball gravitas in the decades between Billy Madison and Uncut Gems), and consolidated the precious time-wasting instincts he cultivated on his talk shows into a production number about the perils of wasting time (the first appearance of the sandworm, as well as a cameo by a dancing Deadpool—thankfully not revealed to actually be Ryan Reynolds, who should be issued a restraining order by awards shows). O’Brien talked about movies like he actually enjoyed watching them, enlisting Scorsese—who has even more gravitas than Adam Sandler—to put across an SNL-style fake ad for a company called “Cinemastreams,” a satirical proof of concept for the revolutionary structures known as movie theaters, underwritten, as per the fine print, by “the Sackler Family and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.” Beyond using Anora to prod Donald Trump’s deference to Vladimir Putin (“I guess Americans are excited to see somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian”), O’Brien eschewed politics (which is arguably preferable than inserting them in an attempt to curry favor). The obligatorily sober references to local devastation were carefully handled, with members of L.A. Fire Department enlisted to deliver the best zingers (“All of of our hearts go out to those who have lost their homes, and I’m talking about the producers of Joker 2.”)

Crucially, O’Brien and his writers sold the idea, tied to the impact of the fires on the larger Hollywood community, that this year’s show would pay respect to the actual craft of filmmaking. Which it did, if inconsistently and eccentrically, by giving certain below-the-line categories extended showcases, like having the nominees for best costume design and best cinematography feted individually by cast members from their productions. (The big winners in the technical category were Wicked, Dune: Part Two, and The Brutalist, all striking, epically scaled movies, two of which each cost exponentially more than the third.) At the same time, the stilted personal encomiums in the supporting acting categories from presenters Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Robert Downey Jr. to the nominees were poor substitutes for clips of the performances themselves, while asking viewers to scan a barcode to hear the best original song nominees, rather than having them performed live, was flat-out disrespectful. Emilia Pérez’s composer, Camille, did try to get the audience to sing along to the winning entry, “El Mal,” during her acceptance speech, to no real avail; as an earworm, it’s not exactly “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” or even “Defying Gravity.”