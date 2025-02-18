Trump Saved Eric Adams’s Bacon—and Put the Country Up for Sale

This is the trajectory that other elements of America’s kleptocratic transformation have followed. Anonymous shell companies in Delaware and perpetual trusts in South Dakota were initially geared toward American clients—before foreign regimes realized they could take full advantage, injecting billions (if not more) in illicit wealth directly into the American economy. Lobbying firms in Washington were initially geared toward American politicos—before foreign regimes realized they could take full advantage, steering American lobbyists toward whatever the regimes footing their bills needed to remain in power, and shift American policy to their advantage.

With Adams, as well as the Trump administration’s moves to drop the case and gut any remaining independence out of the Department of Justice, damn the consequences, we have perhaps arrived at the logical endpoint of these arrangements. Trump is, as everyone is fully aware, the American president with far and away the most foreign financial entanglements, from his Trump Organization inking new deals in places like Oman and Vietnam to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf hosting tournaments at Trump properties, to all of the ways foreign regimes can back Trump’s new memecoin. And that’s not even including all of the ongoing questions about, say, whether the Egyptian dictatorship plowed millions of dollars into Trump’s first campaign—helping launch Trump to the White House in the first place.

It’s unlikely we’ll ever get an answer to the latter point because Trump, in less than a month into his second term, has decimated all of the United States’ remaining anti-corruption credentials. But it would hardly be surprising if Cairo did so, not least because the Egyptian dictatorship was recently outed as secretly bankrolling one of America’s most prominent senators—a man who realized, allegedly alongside Adams, just how much boodle could be made by opening the doors of American politics to foreign regimes’ dirty money.