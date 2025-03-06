How to Decode RFK Jr.’s Dog Whistle Messages on the Measles Vaccine

This stance is a classic from the playbook of opponents to vaccination policy, Schwartz said. “To talk about vaccination in that way is absolutely coded language to signal a stance in which the government is declining to provide recommendations for what folks should do, and instead is taking a more hands-off approach to encouraging folks to learn and decide for themselves.” It signifies a troubling departure from decades of public-health wisdom, he said. “It should be loud and clear and focused on vaccines.”

As for the “technical assistance” and “laboratory support” that Kennedy promised, “What does that mean?” asked Thomas Nguyen, a pediatrician and associate professor of pediatrics for Ohio University. “They don’t really need technical assistance. Laboratory support is not the bottleneck here.” This kind of statement is “designed to make it sound like you’re doing something, when in fact you’re probably not doing anything,” he said. The true challenge is getting vaccines into arms, he said. Kennedy, Nguyen added, is “making our jobs harder on the ground.” Given how contagious measles is, Nguyen already plans to go out to patients’ cars in the parking lot in suspected measles cases, rather than risk exposing other patients and staff. And “now I’m just even more nervous, more anxious, more on edge about identifying the potential cases that may pop up,” he said.

Kennedy’s statements about vitamin A may mislead people, as well. Vitamin A is a treatment for severe measles, not a preventative, and it’s unclear whether vitamin A helps people who get enough of it in their diets already, which is the vast majority of people in the United States. Only about 0.3 percent of Americans are vitamin-A deficient, mostly older adults. In fact, vitamin A toxicity—where you take too much—is more common. Taking too much, especially over a long period of time, can lead to significant organ damage, especially of the liver, bones, and nervous system.