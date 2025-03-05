The Supreme Court’s Rebuff of Trump Is More Ominous Than It Looks

“Does a single district-court judge who likely lacks jurisdiction have the unchecked power to compel the government of the United States to pay out (and probably lose forever) 2 billion taxpayer dollars?” Alito wrote in his dissent, which the other three justices joined. “The answer to that question should be an emphatic ‘No,’ but a majority of this court apparently thinks otherwise. I am stunned.”

The case, Department of State v. AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition, sprang from the administration’s decision to dismantle USAID and freeze tens of billions of dollars in foreign aid that it distributed. The AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition and other litigants sued the State Department over work and products that it had already completed for USAID. Those contractual obligations remain despite the agency’s fate.

Judge Amir Ali, a federal district court judge in Washington, D.C., issued a temporary restraining order last month that instructed the State Department to make the payments. That order apparently went unheeded, through either incompetence or malice. Late last month, after receiving evidence that the administration was (at best) dragging its feet on the payments, Ali issued a new, more forceful order that instructed the State Department to “pay all invoices and letter of credit drawdown requests” for all of its contracts, grants, and programs “for work completed prior to the entry of the Court’s [order] on February 13,” and to do so by midnight on February 26.