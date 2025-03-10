Note to the Resistance: Protest Takes Planning. Learn From Dr. King.

Some might ask, what about the 1963 March on Washington that followed the Birmingham campaign? That indeed was a splendid one-day action. But it was not a classic protest. Rather, it was a ceremony of observance and a celebration in which the Civil Rights Movement took the stage in Washington, D.C., in order to introduce itself to the nation. Before then, it had been seen as a regional movement that often went uncovered by the national media. That memorable day in Washington was designed to speak directly to the American people without intermediation by politicians or journalists. It succeeded marvelously. But it was a victory lap, not the beginning of a new series of protests.

And just a few weeks after the March on Washington, the opponents of the movement responded by planting 19 sticks of dynamite in a church in Birmingham, killing or maiming 16 worshippers on a Sunday morning, many of them children. It was a shattering moment that was disorienting for the movement. Dr. King found himself wondering, he later wrote, “If men were this bestial, was it all worth it? Was there any hope?” This may have been the time when all that training and preparation, and the organizational cohesion it produced, proved most essential. In its wake, one of King’s advisers, Diane Nash, wrote a proposal to shut down Montgomery, the capital of Alabama. Even King was skeptical of it, responding, “Oh, Diane, get real.”

Yet Nash’s plan came to fruition early in 1965, with the march from Selma to Montgomery. By then the leaders of the Civil Rights Movement were seasoned veterans. They knew how to run a march, how to maintain security, how to keep an eye out for provocateurs who might use violence to provoke a police reaction. They ran circles around Governor George Wallace. And they shut down his Capitol while he hid inside his office behind a drawn curtain. And they soon had in hand one of the most important laws in American history, the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Arguably, through their actions, they made America a genuine democracy for the first time in its history.