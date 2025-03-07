Remember the Greatest Generation? Today’s GOP Is the Worst Generation

But it’s worse. Cowardice is contagious, just as is courage. Many of you have fathers or grandfathers who left their homes for Europe to fight and die in places they never knew existed and couldn’t pronounce. They did it because they knew that if a bully goes unchallenged, he will only become more vicious. They did it because the sight of women and children slaughtered by a genocidal dictator made them want to fight, not look away. They did it because they were Americans, and America is more than a place on the map with a flag. They did it because they were driven by a basic sense of decency and fairness that you buried deep within your focused-group souls because acknowledging it fills you with shame.

Like spoiled children, you have squandered this legacy, forgetting the blood and sacrifice that forged the greatest gift one generation can pass to another: freedom. I know what you are telling each other because it’s what you tell me when I engage in the self-flagellation of asking, “Why? Why are you doing this?” Your defense is that the American people voted for Trump, and while you don’t agree with the United States joining a reconfigured Warsaw Pact, it’s Trump’s decision, not yours.

This is like a murderer claiming he didn’t kill his victim, the bullet did; I just pulled the trigger. It is the most childish of get-out-of-moral-crisis cards. You campaigned for Trump knowing he was elected in 2016 with the help of the Russians. Marco Rubio knows that, because he was chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee investigation that included “specific intelligence reporting to support the assessment that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and the Russian government demonstrated a preference for candidate Trump.” But there Marco sits in the Oval Office, never looking more little, nodding dutifully when an American president delivers for Vladimir Putin in ways not even the most optimistic Russian intelligence officer could have imagined.