Trump’s Sticker Shocks Are About to Hit the Produce Aisle

“There’s absolutely a conversation to be had about, What would it look like to be more self-sufficient in our food supply and be more self-sufficient in producing more produce domestically?” said Claire Kelloway, the program manager for fair food and farming systems at the Open Markets Institute. “But that is a much more complicated discussion that involves building up regional supply chains and processing, and supporting farmers that are using more sustainable practices and fair labor standards.”

There is also the issue of seasonality, continued Kelloway; if consumers expect certain produce year-round, that would necessarily involve imports of fruits and vegetables that cannot be grown in the U.S. during certain seasons. The cost of tariffs is often pushed onto the consumer: A fruit that is out of season and needs to be imported could be subject to tariffs, which would in turn raise prices.

Then there is the threat of retaliation. Mexico is America’s top trade partner for agricultural exports, according to the USDA, followed by Canada and China; farmers would thus be significantly affected by retaliatory tariffs. Even as crop prices decline, farmers who are unable to export their products will potentially see their fertilizer prices increase, as much of the potash used in fertilizer comes from Canada. (The Trump administration lowered the tariffs on imports of potash from Canada from 25 percent to 10 percent last week.)