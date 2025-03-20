How Trump Brought a Divided Canada Together—Against Him

Initial counter-tariffs will affect an estimated $60 billion worth of trade, but that could increase as Canada responds to Trump’s escalations. Canada has threatened total retaliatory tariffs that may reach $155 billion. But that’s not all. Given that Trump has essentially proven the continental trade agreement—CUSMA, as it’s known in Canada—is no longer worth the paper it was written on, other measures are being explored that, as recently as last October, would have been inconceivable. Suspending energy and electricity exports is now on the table, as is the possible cancellation of lucrative defense contracts. Completely abandoning free trade with the U.S. may be on the horizon in the near future.

Despite the fact that any trade war will have economic consequences for Canadians—especially if it needs to permanently decouple from the U.S. and reorient its economy toward Asian and European markets, a process that could take many years—Canadian support for tougher measures against the Trump administration is consistently high.

Far more significant is the reversal of Poilievre’s once sky-high fortunes. Having built much of his political identity as an “anti-Trudeau,” antiestablishment faux populist, in the same vein as Trump and his ilk, Poilievre now finds himself both without a nemesis on which to blame all of Canada’s problems and appearing too close—in ideology as much as personality—to the number one enemy of the Canadian public. Recent polling suggests that not only has Poilievre lost his once formidable lead in the race to become Canada’s next prime minister but that Trudeau’s successor—the economist Mark Carney—may even lead the governing Liberal Party back to a parliamentary majority for the first time in six years.