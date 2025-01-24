Even the Respectable Argument for Trump’s Tariffs Is Dead Wrong

Trump’s trade memo is a directive to five Cabinet agencies to gin up whatever excuses they can find to impose tariffs on whatever countries they can. The goal is not to create a more equitable international trade regime, but rather to raise revenue that will offset, to the greatest extent possible, future tax cuts for the rich. As Trump said in his second inaugural speech: “We will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens.” No longer is Trump’s trade policy intended to resuscitate American manufacturing. Its purpose is to force foreigners to bankroll a gaudily insolvent America.

That’s insane. It presumes that other nations that tax their citizens at higher rates are willing to pay for yet another American tax cut. It presumes that tariffs won’t raise prices on American consumers still incensed about inflation that peaked three years ago. And it presumes that a tariff-happy president won’t set off a trade war.

When pondering Trump’s policy arguments, it’s useful to remember that his thought processes are compromised by a combination of malignant narcissism and age-related dementia and that—even when lucid—he’s a habitual liar on a scale not witnessed previously at the upper tiers of American politics. Nobody is more aware of Trump’s frailties than Trump’s policy advisers. In coping with these, they fall into two camps. The Enablers (Stephen Miller and Russell Vought, for example) encourage Trump’s most toxic impulses so these can be channeled into extremist policies. The Turd-Polishers (Scott Bessent, Marco Rubio) value their reputations outside the Trump bubble and consequently translate Trump’s rantings as best they can into something that at least sounds rational.