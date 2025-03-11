My Passport Gender Request Was Denied. It Could Have Been Much Worse.

I returned home to see my social media feed blowing up with Marco Rubio’s order to halt all passport applications requesting a gender marker change, or an X marker. As I read through other first-person accounts, it occurred to me that I may be one of the lucky ones: At least I got my passport back. At that same Passport Agency just a few days later, a woman named Mary Fox wasn’t able to get a passport with either gender marker. As she tells it in in the video (which currently has 1.2 million views), Fox agreed to receive a passport with a “male” gender marker on it, only to be told, “We won’t be able to give you that either. We won’t be able to give you any passport. We have no further information.” Fox said she continued seeking clarification but was forced to leave under threat of arrest. “They are effectively banning me from travel, even though they will not call it a travel ban,” Fox said. In a subsequent post, Fox stated that she did eventually receive a passport (albeit with an “M”), and wondered whether that was due to the media attention her story had accrued.

Fox’s account is just one of many circulating around the trans internet. In Chicago, one woman alleges that the Passport Agency confiscated her passport when she wasn’t even trying to update her gender marker—she was only trying to update her name. “They said that since I changed my name legally they cannot return it to me, with either my true name and gender, or my deadname and gender, or any combination,” she wrote on Reddit.

Another account in Boston describes a passport applicant receiving a passport with the wrong gender—and a gash on the front of the booklet so big that it might render the document useless. Photos show that the applicant’s supporting documents—a birth certificate and documentation of legal name change—were returned with damage that suggested malicious intent. One document was ripped, the other burned. Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition issued a statement condemning the incident.

