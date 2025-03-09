Amy Coney Barrett Isn’t What the Conservative Legal Movement Expected

The opportunity cost was immense. Had Bush chosen a more rock-ribbed conservative jurist, Roe v. Wade would have fallen a generation earlier, in Planned Parenthood v. Casey in 1992. All of the other 5–4 decisions that moderates like Sandra Day O’Connor and Anthony Kennedy tipped leftward would have probably gone the other way. As a result, legal conservatives redoubled their efforts to ensure that only members of the “club,” so to speak, would be nominated by Republican presidents in the future. When the movement torpedoed Harriet Miers’s nomination to replace O’Connor in 2005, it cemented its control over the process.

As a result, right-wing legal elites spend a great deal of time demonstrating to each other that they are committed to their ideological project. This practice simply does not exist on the left. The difference between the two sides on this point is a structural one, not an inherently ideological one. Liberal lawyers have their own natural social networks as well. But no Supreme Court justice in the modern era has ever drifted from the left to the right, while multiple justices have drifted from the right to the center or the left. Conservative lawyers, in other words, have much more to prove.

How does this screening process work? Legal conservatives meet in the normal course of their work clerking for conservative judges or working for Republican presidents. Friendships and acquaintances naturally form. They then vouch for one another’s ideological bona fides when opportunities for advancement arise. Participating in this process is a credential of its own. Public signs of ideological commitment, especially from the bench, are also valued. Kavanaugh’s writings on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau were a common touchstone in conservative op-eds and blogs about him during his nomination in 2018; so were Gorsuch’s opinions on the Chevron doctrine when he was nominated the year before.