Trump Is Cracking Down on the Colleges That Cave to Him

While these deplorable actions have generated outrage and protest, defunding Columbia is part of a coordinated plan to stifle the independence of colleges and universities across the nation. Less discussed nationally is how the cuts at NIH and HHS will undermine important regional institutions like the University of Alabama at Birmingham. While the students there did not engage in widespread protests against the Israeli state’s conduct that some misconstrued as antisemitic, and while Alabama is a deep-red state that has elected two sycophantic MAGA senators, this did not stop UAB from suffering projected cuts that threaten to upend employment in the region.

If the cuts stand, UAB will be collateral damage in the larger MAGA project to reshape the United States in the image of Victor Orbán’s Hungary, where there are no independent institutions capable of fomenting dissent through criticism or demonstration. To this end, Linda McMahon, newly confirmed to lead the Education Department, announced a list of 60 schools that, like Columbia, were under investigation for antisemitism and might lose federal funding as a result. But the colleges and universities included on the list—and the ones that are rather conspicuously missing—give the game away: The list of colleges and universities currently under investigation for antisemitism reveals that the Trump administration’s true motivation is to identify institutions receptive to bullying.

UCLA, San Francisco State, George Washington University (or GWU), and Wesleyan are all conspicuously missing from the list of colleges and universities under investigation by the Department of Education. This despite the well-reported clashes at UCLA between student protesters and supporters of Israel in May; despite San Francisco State being the epicenter for citywide demonstrations against the bombing of Gaza and recently divesting from three firms associated with human rights violations; despite GWU hosting protests on its downtown campus that included students and faculty from nearly all the colleges in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area at a park just steps from the White House; despite Wesleyan president Michael Roth’s refusal to disband student encampments during the spring of 2024 and his vociferous defense of academic freedom in recent weeks.