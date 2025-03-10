Trump’s Border Czar Wants to Deport a Green Card Holder

ICE claimed that they were acting on State Department orders to revoke Khalil’s student visa. But when notified by Greer that Khalil was in the U.S. as a permanent resident with a green card, the agency told her that they would be revoking that instead, reported NPR.

Greer said that she was informed Khalil had been sent to an immigration detention facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey, but was not there when she attempted to visit on Sunday. By Sunday night, it was still unclear where Khalil was.

But in an interview with Fox Business Monday, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan said it was “absolutely” acceptable to detain and deport “legal” immigrants.