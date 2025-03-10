Trump’s Border Czar Wants to Deport a Green Card Holder
Tom Homan is ready to carry out revenge over Palestine protests.
The Trump administration has revealed that, under Donald Trump’s helm, the federal government will try to deport immigrants who arrived here by completely legal means.
On Saturday, several agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested and detained Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia graduate student who co-organized the pro-Palestine sit-in on campus last year. The agents took him into custody at his university-owned apartment, where they also threatened to arrest his wife, an eight-month pregnant American citizen, according to Khalil’s attorney Amy Greer.
ICE claimed that they were acting on State Department orders to revoke Khalil’s student visa. But when notified by Greer that Khalil was in the U.S. as a permanent resident with a green card, the agency told her that they would be revoking that instead, reported NPR.
Greer said that she was informed Khalil had been sent to an immigration detention facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey, but was not there when she attempted to visit on Sunday. By Sunday night, it was still unclear where Khalil was.
But in an interview with Fox Business Monday, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan said it was “absolutely” acceptable to detain and deport “legal” immigrants.
“Absolutely we can,” Homan said. “Did he violate the terms of his visa? Did he violate the terms of his residency here? You know, committing crimes? Attacking Israeli students? Locking down buildings, destroying property, absolutely.”
Homan was referring to an incident in which pro-Palestine students occupied Hamilton Hall, an administrative building on Columbia’s campus that students have similarly occupied over the last several decades for various civil rights protests, including demonstrations against the Vietnam War and apartheid in South Africa. This time, students renamed the building “Hind’s Hall” in honor of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl who had been killed by the Israeli military that year.
“Any resident alien who commits a crime is eligible for deportation,” Homan told Fox.
“We’re going to send a strong message here to anyone on a foreign visa: You are given a great right to come to the greatest country on Earth to study in our colleges. But when you come here to study, you got to obey the laws of this country,” Homan added. “Don’t violate our laws.”
Homan’s comments echoed those of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who posted on X Sunday that the administration would be revoking the visas and green cards “of Hamas supporters in America so they can be deported.” It was not clear how the White House would be identifying alleged Hamas supporters.
The New York Civil Liberties Union said in a statement that Khalil’s detainment was an “extreme attack” on the First Amendment.
“Ripping a student from their home, challenging their immigration status, and detaining them solely based on political viewpoint will chill student speech and advocacy across campus,” a statement from the civil rights organization read. “Political speech should never be a basis for punishment, or lead to deportation.”
Simultaneously to Khalil’s detainment, the Trump administration rescinded $400 million in federal grants last week to the Ivy League university, claiming that the school was suffering from rampant antisemitism and had failed to act “in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students.” Over the last couple of weeks, before the grants were withdrawn, Columbia expelled three Barnard students for their participation in protest of U.S. involvement in Israel’s war on Gaza.
It was the first time in 57 years that the school had expelled anyone for exercising their First Amendment right to protest, and the first time since 1936 that students had been kicked out for nonviolent political protest. (Robert Burke was expelled that year for rallying against Columbia’s ties to Nazism, reported The Nation.)
Columbia did little to protect the health and rights of their students who participated in the anti-genocide protest. At least one on-campus protest was infiltrated by Israeli soldiers, resulting in the use of chemical weapons that hospitalized pro-Palestine demonstrators with “temporary vision loss, nausea and abdominal pain,” reported Al Jazeera.