The Supreme Court Might Re-Legalize LGBTQ Conversion Therapy

This particular case does not directly involve any LGBTQ patients. Instead it centers on Kaley Chiles, a licensed professional counselor in Colorado Springs. Chiles told the courts that she often focuses on clients who are struggling with addiction and other serious issues. Her religious views often inform how she counsels her patients.

“Like Chiles, these clients ‘believe their faith and their relationships with God’ inform ‘romantic attractions and that God determines their identity according to what He has revealed in the Bible,’” her lawyers told the court in their petition for review. “These clients believe their lives will be more fulfilling if aligned with the teachings of their faith, and they want to achieve freedom from what they see as harmful self-perceptions and sexual behaviors.”

Chiles does not currently practice conversion therapy. In the past, however, she told the lower courts that she “helped clients freely discuss sexual attractions, behaviors, and identity by talking with them about gender roles, identity, sexual attractions, root causes of desires, behavior and values.” That approach ended in 2019 when Colorado became one of nearly two dozen states to ban conversion therapy by enacting the Minor Conversion Therapy Law, or MCGL.