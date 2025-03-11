Trump’s Crazed Midnight Tirade over Musk’s Unpopularity Shows Weakness

Trump is dispensing with all that, including explicitly scrapping the ideal itself. Instead, he’s instituting a system based on favoritism and graft, while openly sabotaging procedures designed to safeguard neutrality in public service. Trump’s undisguised vow to shape energy and tax policy to benefit wealthy donors, his firing of inspectors general who are insufficiently dutiful to him, his mass purges of civil servants to give way to loyalists, his selection of top law enforcement officials who openly promise to target his enemies—all these reflect this change. As Fukuyama notes, it’s all “characteristic of modern-day authoritarianism,” which regards “legal institutions as obstacles.”

Musk’s ascension represents a striking twist to all this. Trump has delegated him extraordinary power over the government, yet he is almost entirely unfettered from mechanisms of basic accountability. Trump’s rule is often described as “personalist” as well as “clientelist”—in which Trump is synonymous with the state—but the government is now shaped around the personal interests and whims of not one man, but two.

What Trump has discovered is that his own public standing is yoked to Musk’s. The New York Times’s Jamelle Bouie has observed that in empowering Musk, Trump is putting his presidency in the hands of a figure “who is accountable to no one but himself,” and if the consequences of his DOGE cuts strike, “Musk can walk away,” leaving the mess with Trump and the GOP.