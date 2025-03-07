Donald Trump Just Proved He’s an Economic Idiot. Again.
His MAGA sycophants knew all along that his central economic proposal was a sham, but they repeated his lies. And now the economy is cracking.
Remember the word “sanewashing” from the 2024 presidential campaign? It referred to the mainstream media’s coverage of Donald Trump’s rallies, and their tendency to pluck out quotes for their stories that made him sound like a normal candidate when he was in fact spouting fantastical lies and gibberish and authoritarian threats. I was apoplectic about it, as was TNR’s Greg Sargent and contributor Parker Molloy.
The media sanewashed a lot of what Trump said, from his hate-filled rhetoric about transgender people to his descriptions of Kamala Harris. But in retrospect, his sanewashing on the economy probably benefited him more than anything else. The economy was voters’ top concern, and the common narrative in the press went like this: The economy’s terrible; inflation is punishing; voters blame Joe Biden, “fairly or not” (a classic dodge of a phrase); the Trump economy was strong until Covid, which wasn’t his fault, and Trump says he’ll bring down prices on day one and protect American workers with his tariffs.
Many of these claims weren’t true, and now we’re starting to see the consequences of the casual lies Trump got away with last year. How many times did we hear him say things like, “Tariff” is “the most beautiful word in the dictionary”? Everybody knew then what’s obvious today. Tariffs are taxes. They raise prices on Americans. A lot of people said it, mostly Democrats, but Trump denied it, and the right-wing media-political complex that exists to support his every lie cranked into gear to say tariffs are great.
That was then. Now we’ve moved from campaign rhetoric to policymaking, and what we’re seeing is even more obvious and embarrassing than I’d imagined. Tariffs were the centerpiece of Trump’s campaign—they were his most important proposal on the most important issue to voters. It doesn’t get more central than that.
And now we’re seeing that it’s a joke. Trump has twice now imposed sweeping tariffs and twice now withdrawn or delayed them almost immediately in the face of criticism and the plunging stock market.
Can you imagine if Harris had done that? If any Democrat had done that? If any other Republican had done that? Imagine that John McCain or Mitt Romney had run on some core economic promise and had won, and then once in office had put forward that core proposal but been hammered by the reaction and reversed course within 24 hours?
Their credibility would have been shot. They would have had their defenders, but even most Republicans at that point would have admitted that it was embarrassing. We’ve had a few Republicans criticize Trump’s tariffs, but most, as usual, are silent. Dear Leader can do no wrong.
And on the broader issue of economic performance, we keep hearing stuff like this:
Peter Navarro: “The economy is in good shape right now because the Trump cavalry is riding to the rescue,” but the “Biden inflation” remains a problem.
Newt Gingrich: “Just as Reagan inherited Carter’s bad economy, President Trump inherited Biden’s bad economy.”
Larry Kudlow: “Right now the economy is doing poorly. This is still the Biden economy.”
Stephen Moore: “These numbers that have come in so far are really the Biden numbers.… This is a bit of the Biden hangover.”
Some of this is just normal partisan swordplay, but where Trump is involved, there is always a sense of a particularly potent Kool-Aid being drunk by all those who go out there and parrot these obvious, blatant lies—who even cheer them.
I mention “cheer” with specific reference to Tuesday night’s address to Congress. It was filled with embarrassing moments, but the biggest laugher was when Trump pledged that “we are going to balance” the federal budget.
I’m glad I wasn’t sipping a bourbon, because I would have spit it out on the dog. A lot of Democrats laughed. But the Republicans, of course, cheered wildly.
Are they kidding? How many times do we have to go over this? In the last half-century of this country’s history—50 years is a long time now—these are the numbers. They’re so lopsided that most Americans wouldn’t even believe them:
• Jimmy Carter added $25 billion to the deficit.
• Ronald Reagan added $74 billion. That seemed bad at the time; just you wait.
• George H.W. Bush added $102 billion.
• Bill Clinton reduced the deficit by $383 billion, leaving the budget in surplus when he left office.
• George W. Bush added $1.54 trillion to the deficit.
• Barack Obama got the deficit down to $585 billion; that is, he reduced it by $825 billion.
• Donald Trump added $2.1 trillion to the deficit.
• Joe Biden reduced the deficit by about $942 billion.
See a pattern there? Under Republican presidents in the last half-century, the deficit has increased by a total of $3.8 trillion. Under Democrats, it’s gone down by $2.1 trillion.
It’s a joke. And it’s a crime that Americans don’t know this and still tell pollsters that Republicans are more responsible stewards of the economy. Shame on Democrats for failing to hammer these facts home.
Ronald Reagan left office with a healthy economy. But ever since—for 40 years—the pattern, the clear and obvious pattern, is this: Republican presidents wreck the economy, and Democratic presidents clean up the mess. This is inarguable.
Fine, put an asterisk by Trump because of the pandemic. But the numbers are the numbers. If Hillary Clinton had been president during that economic collapse, do you think Republicans would have been thoughtful enough to say, “Well, in fairness to President Clinton …”
The same thing is likely to happen again, by the way, and on an even grander scale. Trump wants to cut nearly $7 trillion in taxes. Congressional Republicans want to cut domestic spending by $4.5 trillion. Even a Fox News host could do that math, if he wanted to. It equals a massive budget deficit, to say nothing of the pain about to be felt by people—the people Trump professes to love—with cuts to Medicaid and other programs that, as more and more people are learning, actually do some good things.
Can Donald Trump do that math? I doubt it. He’s an economic idiot. Always has been. He ran a good economy? No, he inherited Obama’s economy. If you compare Obama’s last three years as president (taking out a Great Recession that began before he took office) to Trump’s first three (taking out a pandemic-related collapse because the pandemic wasn’t his fault), Obama created around 43,000 more jobs per month than Trump.
These are indelible facts. As is the fact that tariffs are taxes. American consumers will pay them, as will farmers and importers, if Trump ever gets around to imposing them for real. If he keeps “imposing” tariffs and then backing off, well, it will be better for the economy than if he leaves them in place. But Democrats and our free press had better make sure that the public understands that the candidate who supposedly was “in touch” with the working class built his campaign around a proposal that’s about as real as spinning straw into gold. The sanewashing must not continue.
Item two: What’s inside the mind of Amy Coney Barrett, the “DEI hire”?
Right-wing podcasters and other noisemakers are calling Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett “evil,” a “closet Democrat,” and most deliciously a “DEI hire” because she (and Chief Justice John Roberts, who so far has dodged these bullets) joined the Supreme Court’s three liberals in requiring the Trump administration to pay $2 billion to global health groups that had completed work for USAID. Steve Bannon whined on his podcast that when Barrett shook Trump’s hand Tuesday night at his speech to the joint session of Congress, she gave him the “stink eye.”
They all sure loved her in 2020, when Mitch McConnell rammed her nomination through the Senate about a week before the election—four years after arguing that seven months was too close to an election for a new Supreme Court nominee to be considered. And they defended her when she appeared on a stage with McConnell to express her outrage that anyone could think of Supreme Court justices as political. But a couple “wrong” decisions, and suddenly she’s the next RBG.
The intended result here? Well, there may be no intended result—this is just how these people roll, with this kind of invective aimed at perceived apostates. But if there is an intended result, it’s obviously to get her in line and make her fear breaking ranks again.
But what if their broadsides have the opposite effect? What if they just get her Irish up, as it were, and make her double down on this independent streak?
I can’t imagine she becomes another David Souter. She’s pretty right-wing. But it’s not beyond imagining that she might become another Anthony Kennedy, who provided a useful fifth (or sixth) vote in favor of some liberal policy goals. Or if not that, she may at least serve as some kind of break on total dictatorial power. She voted with the lamentable majority on the presidential immunity case, but she did write a separate concurrence that allowed for a bit more nuance and may have left the door open to a future ruling against Trump.
On such thin threads does our democracy hang these days.
Quiz time!
Last quiz (two weeks ago): “Oh beautiful, for spacious skies…” A quiz about our National Park Service, in light of the ridiculous cuts there.
1. Yellowstone was the first national park, as many people know. What president signed into law the bill creating it?
A. Benjamin Harrison
B. Theodore Roosevelt
C. Chester Arthur
D. Ulysses S. Grant
Answer: D, Grant. Surprising, no? Back in 1872.
2. Which president created the National Park Service?
A. Theodore Roosevelt
B. William McKinley
C. Woodrow Wilson
D. Herbert Hoover
Answer: C, Wilson. Not T.R.!! In 1916.
3. How many national parks are there in the United States?
A. 63
B. 97
C. 132
D. 203
Answer: A, 63. That’s just the parks. There are 433 NPS sites, which include memorials, monuments, battlefields, etc.
4. Surprisingly, only one of the following four states has a national park. Which one is it?
A. New York
B. Georgia
C. Arkansas
D. Idaho
Answer: C, Arkansas, with Hot Springs National Park. The other three are some pretty big states not to have national parks. But I’ll prove it to you—here’s a map.
5. In 2023, the parks welcomed 325.5 million visitors, who spent $24 billion at the parks and in park “gateway” regions. What was the National Parks Service’s budget that year?
A. $12 billion
B. $8.3 billion
C. $6.9 billion
D. $4.7 billion
Answer: D, $4.7 billion. My source is a pdf I can’t link to, but it’s an official government document, so trust me. In other words, they spend under $5 billion and generate $24 billion. Of course they need to be cut to the bone.
6. What was the most visited national park in 2024, and by far?
A. Great Smoky Mountain
B. Yellowstone
C. Yosemite
D. Grand Canyon
Answer: A, Great Smoky, in Tennessee. Every year. By a lot. A LOT. Kinda surprising. More people in the East, I guess.
This week’s quiz: The fifty-first state? With Canada so in the news, let’s give some renewed thought to our neighbors to the north.
1. How much larger is Canada than the United States?
A. About 2 percent larger
B. About 10 percent larger
C. About 20 percent larger
D. About 25 percent larger
2. What is Canada’s population?
A. 27 million
B. 40 million
C. 53 million
D. 66 million
3. Which of the following was not invented in Canada?
A. Insulin
B. The snow blower
C. The birth-control pill
D. The egg carton
4. Match the capital city to its province.
Fredericton Nova Scotia
Charlottetown Saskatchewan
Regina New Brunswick
Halifax Prince Edward’s Island
5. Match the famous Canadian to his or her hometown.
Joni Mitchell Ottawa, Ontario
Mike Myers Floral, Saskatchewan
Gordie Howe Scarborough, Ontario
Margaret Atwood Ft. McCloud, Alberta
6. What is Canada’s favorite flavor of potato chip?
A. Poutine
B. Reindeer
C. Snow
D. Ketchup
I feel as if I know them so much better! Answers next week. Feedback to fightingwords@tnr.com.