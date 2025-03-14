In Honor of Kevin Drum: TNR Friday Cat Blogging

Kevin also made sure that his blog had its lighthearted moments, and the best-known of those was “Friday Cat Blogging”—a pretty much weekly feature of his entire blogging career when he posted pictures of his cats. It added a nice light touch that made his readers feel more personally connected to him and spawned many imitators. Today, The New Republic and other progressive outlets are doing our own Friday Cat Blogging, with photos below of staffers’ cats (and ex-cats), in Kevin’s honor.

—Michael Tomasky

Otis Tomasky (1990-2009), circa mid-2000s. Entered my life through the window of my fifth-floor walk-up apartment on the Upper West Side during the Persian Gulf War. Turned out he’d apparently sauntered down from the Bronx!

—Michael Tomasky

Her name is Jinjoo or Pearl and she is approximately 11 months old. I scooped her up as a stray from an abandoned mechanic shop in rural Georgia. Both the Georgia vet and the Brooklyn vet thought she was pregnant, but it turns out she just holds a lot of poop and has a weird-shaped body. She chewed through 2 of her pet medical suits after the spay, this was her 3rd one.

— Joan Yang

This is Chloe—much loved and much missed.

— Kirsten Denker

This is Finn and Clara. They are two-year-old littermates and extremely chaotic. You can tell that they are about to do something bad by the way they’re looking at me.

— Jason Linkins

Sadie is sadly no longer with us but I’m certain she would be David’s favorite of my many cats.

— Alex Shephard

Harry and I moved to New York together in the mid-’90s. He weighed 18 pounds! And whenever I came home from work, he would run over to me and vigorously polish my shoes with his paws for about 10 seconds.

— Andy Omel

This is Werther, a melodramatic 2-year-old brown tabby named after Goethe’s The Sorrows of Young Werther (we usually call him Bobo), and his despotic little sister Pravda (named after the Russian newspaper; nickname, Little Girl) sleeping in on one late January morning. With Spring finally here, they spend most of their waking hours together watching for pigeons out the window.