Democrats, Shut Down the Government

Whereas voters outside the Democratic base may not be so moved by the cause of saving the federal government, many of them are seeing the impact of the administration’s cuts. In just two months, tens of thousands of workers have been laid off while billions in aid money and grants has been frozen. This is affecting workers and businesses across the country, including many who supported Trump, and recent polls show that a majority of Americans—including more than two-thirds of independents and even more than a quarter of Trump supporters—are worried that Musk and his cohort are going “too far.” So voters likely will be very receptive to any effort to stop this oligarchic wrecking crew—including shutting down a government that is already hobbled anyway. In fact, a Quinnipiac poll released Thursday found that only 32 percent of voters would blame Democrats in Congress for a shutdown, versus 53 percent who would blame Republicans in Congress or Trump.

Trump may have claimed a sweeping mandate, but his narrow victory didn’t spring from excitement over his devotion to nineteenth-century economic approaches or the hope that he would remake sectors of the federal government in his image while destroying others. Instead, he won because voters were sick of inflation, and many of them held a rosy picture of the pre-Covid economy during his first term and believed he would bring it back. Trump’s approval rating is cratering because he has made worse an economy that most Americans already didn’t like.

With characteristic hubris, Trump and his allies are almost certainly overstating the strength of their position. The president’s willy-nilly use of tariffs has led the country into fighting a multifront trade war; the drastic cuts pushed by Musk and his band of Gen Z groypers have already devastated huge swathes of the federal government, but the full economic impact of thousands of job losses and billions in cuts has not yet been felt. In two months, Trump has the country racing toward what can only be described as economic suicide. If a recession comes—and it looks increasingly inevitable that it will, soon—he will be blamed. Shutting down the government will only further it along. It’s possible that a shutdown will result in Democrats sharing the blame for that economy with Trump, but voters typically hold the president, not the opposition party, responsible for the state of the economy—and voters are already wary of Trump’s handling of it.