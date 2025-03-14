Trump’s Plutocratic Pals Are the Nation’s Biggest Cowards

Yet here is what Goldman Sachs Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Solomon told Fox Business this week after Trump met with the Business Roundtable, an organization of CEOs:

One of the things that I do like is that the president is engaged with the business community, the administration is engaged with the business community, and that’s a different experience than what we’ve had over the course of the last four years…. I think the business community understands what the president is trying to do with tariffs. Now the business community is always going to want lower tariffs everywhere in the world. At the moment, there’s some uncertainty, the market’s digesting that, but we’re going to have to watch and see how this all plays out.

Is Solomon stupid or is he a coward? A bit of both, I think. The stupidity part is how pathetically grateful he is that Trump is (he says) more “engaged with the business community” than former President Joe Biden was. That echoes Steven Rattner’s observation in a March 3 New York Times op-ed that centrist businessmen he talked to “resented how Joe Biden kept bashing big companies” so much that “even the strong economic gains of the past four years couldn’t get most of them to back Kamala Harris.”

When did rich people become such delicate flowers? The Gilded Age financier Jay Gould understood himself to be the most hated man in America. He didn’t care because he was also one of the richest. Gould’s fellow robber baron Cornelius Vanderbilt felt the same way. Today’s plutocrats don’t just lack the thick skin of their forebears; they’re so desperate to be loved that they’d rather take a smile and a cookie in the Oval Office than a bull market in the stock exchange.