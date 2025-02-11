Donald Trump Has Found a New Way to Threaten the Economy

On the other hand, Trump is president of the United States, enabling him to follow through on his more unhinged statements, and reneging is a lifelong habit. That’s how he got rich! I don’t mean to minimize the hundreds of millions that Trump received from his father over the years. (At age 3, Trump’s weekly allowance was the equivalent in 2025 dollars of $5,605.) But we’ve seen silver-spooned “bootstrappers” before. What distinguished Trump’s financial success was his well-documented enthusiasm for declining to honor agreements. That also distinguished Trump’s financial failure. Eventually Trump’s reputation caught up with him and most banks refused to do business with the Trump Organization (a prejudice Trump has lately misconstrued as a refusal to do business with conservatives). As I’ve written previously, Trump’s personal finances are in a dangerously precarious state, rendering him highly susceptible to bribery.

As president, Trump judges himself free to ignore any and all preexisting arrangements, from the Constitution to statutes to judicial rulings. Even when Trump himself signs an international treaty like the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, it’s a coin flip whether he’ll honor it. What’s kept financial markets from tanking since January 20 is their conviction, however misplaced, that Trump won’t deliver on his intermittent threats to wreck the economy—that he will renege on reneging. That’s what happened last week when a stock market tumble spooked Trump into withdrawing for 30 days his threatened 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico (which, had he carried them out, would have violated USMCA).

The bond market’s initial reaction to Trump’s comments was to shrug them off. “Trump’s veiled threat is so insane that it won’t happen,” Harvard economist Jason Furman assured me. Politico’s Victoria Guida quoted an administration official saying that Trump was talking about unspecified Treasury payments, not Treasuries, prompting some of the business press (for instance, Bloomberg) to report that Trump’s meaning was unclear. Trump’s meaning was not unclear, and that administration official was lying when he or she said Trump was talking about unspecified Treasury payments. Go back and look at what Trump said. It’s on video, for Christ’s sake. (Fast forward to 21:15.) He said, “Treasuries.” You aren’t imagining things. Your president is not a well man.