Trump Hit With Seriously Devastating Poll on Economy
Americans are pissed at Trump like never before.
A new CNN/SSRS poll shows a majority of Americans don’t trust the way President Trump is handling the economy—lower than any point during his first term.
Fifty-six percent of Americans disapprove of his economic actions, while 52 percent disapprove of how he’s handled the federal budget, and 61 percent of Americans disapprove of the tariffs specifically. The findings come as the stock market plummets further while Trump levies tariffs on allies in China, Canada, Mexico, and the European Union.
Fifty-three percent of Americans also have an unfavorable view of Elon Musk, who has been by Trump’s side carrying out his mass cuts and purges of the federal government. About 62 percent said that Musk had neither the experience nor the judgment to “make changes to the way the government works.” And 62 percent also believe that the DOGE cuts “will go too far and important federal government programs will be shut down.”
Trump has yet to respond to the poll.