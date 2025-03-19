Fox News personalities are panicking about President Trump’s economy. Fox’s Maria Bartiromo, who has begun loudly sounding the alarm about Trump’s tariffs, lost patience with a Trump official on Tuesday, and walked through the reasons why business leaders are unhappy with the chaos Trump has unleashed. Other Fox personalities have been warning of a downturn or a recession. Meanwhile, a new NBC poll finds Trump’s approval on the economy is sinking. Yet he’s forging ahead with his tariffs and rarely bothers talking about the economy anymore. We talked to Media Matters’s Matt Gertz, a close observer of Fox coverage, about the deeper reasons for Fox’s discontent—and why it’s all a sign that Trump’s project is more fragile than you might think. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Fox News Suddenly Panics About Trump Economy as a Brutal New Poll Hits
As Maria Bartiromo and other Fox News personalities grow unnerved about Trump’s economy, a sharp observer of right-wing media breaks down the real reasons for their alarm—and why it will get worse.
John Lamparski/Getty Images
Fox anchor Maria Bartiromo in New York City on March 13, 2025