Will Trump Usher in a New Wave of Pregnancy Discrimination?

The acting chair of the EEOC, Andrea Lucas, has stated that the EEOC plans to “reconsider” parts of the final EEOC regulations for the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act once quorum is re-established. This may mean that Lucas will try to separate accommodations for patients who have had abortions or receive fertility treatments or are breastfeeding longer than she thinks necessary—see her explanation of why she voted against the final rule a year ago—from other kinds of pregnancy-related accommodations. This is a move that legal experts and advocates for pregnant people’s rights say will only serve to confuse the workers the law is intended to protect and draw an ideological line somewhere that doesn’t make sense for the reality of pregnancy or the purposes of the law.

The New Republic spoke to two women who have children between five months and 18 months of age about their experiences seeking accommodations at work as breastfeeding moms. They said they weren’t aware of the PWFA when they first started thinking about how to advocate for their right to breastfeed at work. They eventually found information at the Center for WorkLife Law at the University of California Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco, a group that describes itself as focused on strengthening legal rights for parents and other caregivers. Both women, located in Ohio, said their employers did not seem knowledgeable on the law when they invoked it at work.

One of the women—Melissa, a police officer—said it was a “huge relief” when she saw that the law protected her ability to breastfeed at work and seek accommodations to do so. (The New Republic has granted her the use of a pseudonym to guard against workplace retaliation.) She said she wanted to provide breastmilk for her now five-month old baby as she did for her first child but was worried she wouldn’t be granted the ability to do the kind of paperwork job she needed to pump regularly and produce enough milk.