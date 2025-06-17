Trump’s Going to Weaken Outdoor Workers’ Heat Protections

The world is getting hotter and workers need protection from the heat. But at a hearing Monday about a proposed heat regulation from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Elizabeth Milito of the National Federation of Independent Businesses said that heat exposure is “not characterized properly as an occupational hazard.” Tell that to the nine workers who, as Claire Brown reported Monday in The New York Times, died last August from working in high temperatures.



The heat rule was proposed last year by the Biden administration, and for good reason: According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, heat-related deaths have risen 117 percent in this century. When the rule came out, I predicted that if Donald Trump won the election he’d kill it. He hasn’t killed it yet, and indeed OSHA (to which Trump applied a meat axe in his proposed 2026 budget) went ahead this week with its hearings on the heat standard. But that doesn’t mean the rule will be unmolested by Trump’s deregulatory spree.

My guess is that Trump plans to follow the Chamber of Commerce line, which is typically less coarse than the NFIB’s. The Chamber says that while of course “employers should protect employees from heat-related injuries and illnesses,” the rule OSHA proposed “applies a one-size-fits-all approach, fails to account for regional differences in climate, and creates unworkable requirements for small employers and certain industries.” David Michaels, who ran OSHA during the Obama administration, pointed out to the Times’s Brown that if the Trump administration issues a weak heat standard, then that can be used to nullify more stringent heat standards already imposed in California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, Colorado, Minnesota, and Virginia.

We have heard the “one size fits all” complaint before. “One size fits all,” explains the former OSHA official Jordan Barab in his worker-safety newsletter Confined Space, “is the kind of meaningless one-size-fits-all phrase that Republicans and the business community have used for every OSHA standard ever proposed.” Not that you asked, but the rhetorical term for an adjective or adjectival phrase that describes itself is “autological.” Other autological clichés the Chamber hurls at the heat standard are

“burdensome,” “overreach,” and “broad.” (If ChatGPT isn’t writing the Chamber’s policy papers, it will be soon.)