Political Courage Is Rare. But That’s What Makes It So Important.

Were things different in the past? People used to express greater reverence for traditional virtues like courage, but evidence is thin that these bygone eras produced more of it. Then, as now, we admired courage not because it was common but because it was rare. Being courageous entails risk, and the consequences can be very unpleasant. Looking over my battered memorial edition of John F. Kennedy’s 1955 book Profiles in Courage, I’m struck by how many of its celebrated acts of courage ended Senate careers: Daniel Webster, Edmund G. Ross, Thomas Hart Benton. No wonder most leaders avoid being courageous.

We pretend bravery is the norm in human affairs, in large part by congratulating people to excess for enduring hardship. But true courage entails volunteering to put yourself at risk, and that has never been the norm in human affairs. I remember being hit hard, as a teenager, by Marcel Ophuls’s 1969 documentary The Sorrow and the Pity, which conveyed the unpleasant truth that resisting Hitler was not something nice, normal middle-class people showed much interest in doing. That seems obvious today, but the prevailing view during the two decades that followed the war was, as Harvard political scientist Stanley Hoffman explained in his preface to the film’s published transcript, “the myth of the French as massively enrolled in or at least standing behind the Resistance, with the exception of a handful of collaborationists and of a small clique of reactionaries.”

The truth is far less reassuring. The people who aided or joined the Resistance were almost always those who had the least to lose. Here, from the film, is Denis Rake, who was a British secret agent in occupied France: