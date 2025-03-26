Renaming Reality: Trump’s Gulf Power Play and Media’s Timid Response

Oliver Darcy at (the always excellent) Status captured this phenomenon perfectly in his analysis over the weekend. “When news anchors tiptoe around the name Gulf of Mexico,” he wrote, “it’s not just semantics—it’s a glimpse at how the press starts to flinch under political pressure.” Darcy pointed out how this kind of linguistic control is a classic authoritarian tactic: “In China, Taiwan doesn’t exist—at least not as a country. On official maps, it’s a province. The government enforces strict language about Taiwan’s status, shaping how its people—and the rest of the world—talk about it.”

What makes this particularly unsettling is how quickly television news organizations capitulated. As Darcy noted, a review of transcripts revealed “an alarming reality: not one of the outlets could muster up the courage to simply refer to it as the Gulf of Mexico, the water feature’s name since the 16th century.” Instead, they performed “linguistic gymnastics” to avoid angering Trump while also not fully embracing his invented terminology.

On ABC News’s World News Tonight, anchor David Muir referred to “spectacular images from off the coast of Florida.” NBC’s Lester Holt spoke about astronauts “splashing down off the Florida Gulf coast.” CBS Evening News simply called it “the Gulf.” And CNN’s Jake Tapper took a more explanatory approach, noting that the U.S. government calls it the “Gulf of America” but the rest of the world still refers to it as the Gulf of Mexico.