Trump’s Trade War on Canada Could Devastate Northern Border States

While the impacts of a trade war with Canada may be felt more immediately across the forty-ninth parallel, they will also spread further south. Well beyond the border, many states count Canada as a major trading partner. Canadian oil is a major import for Oklahoma, for example, where many crude oil refineries are based. Canada is Texas’s second-largest trading partner behind Mexico, with the state reliant on Canadian lumber and steel for building houses; tariffs could thus drive up the cost of homes in the state. Older Canadians who travel to Florida each year to escape cold weather may opt against visiting that state. Forty-one percent of all Canadian buyers in the U.S. have property in Florida, and given increased hostilities between the two countries, some Canadian homeowners are now looking to offload those properties.

Indeed, beyond the tariffs themselves, the damage to the relationship between Americans and Canadians could have significant long-term economic effects. Trump’s dismissive attitude toward Canada, and insistence on referencing the country as the “fifty-first state,” has deeply angered Canadians. In states which rely heavily on Canadian tourists—such as Washington and Maine—increasing hostilities could discourage future travel, which in turn could weaken local economies. Bettis said that Americans were “underestimating how angry Canadians are,” and the long-term consequences such anger will have. Should Canadian tourists boycott the United States in large numbers, it will place a significant amount of wealth at risk: The U.S. Travel Association reported that Canadians made more than 20 million visits to the United States in 2024, “generating $20.5 billion in spending and supporting 140,000 American jobs.”

In many ways, the lingering effects of a trade war with Canada may last well beyond the imposition of the tariffs themselves. “The damage to that relationship is going to be much harder for us to negotiate and move past,” said Bettis. “That’s a real problem for us, because particularly in our border states, we have built relationships across the border and supply chains across the border that rely on open collaboration and friendliness. And when we close the door on that, then it leaves us in a very vulnerable position.”