The Forgotten Dystopian Vision That Explains Trump’s Canada Obsession

In Trump’s world, states don’t negotiate—people do. Specifically, powerful men. Diplomacy occurs not through envoys or backchannels, but through direct, theatrical encounters with leaders ranging from Zelensky to Kim Jong-un, built on personal rapport. You could say it’s international diplomacy as reality TV, complete with public tests of loyalty. But it also reflects a core belief that international politics is not structured by law or history but by the will of dominant men. The international system isn’t a community of states, but a negotiating table where strength and personal charisma rule.

So what kind of order is this? It’s clearly not the liberal international order, but it’s not realist, either. Classical realism, as articulated by thinkers like Hans Morgenthau and Henry Kissinger, centers on the careful management of state power, the preservation of stability, and the rational pursuit of national interest. Trump’s approach is erratic and personalized, replacing “national interest” with patronage and personal rule. It’s almost pre-modern, rejecting even seventeenth-century Westphalian sovereignty as a pretense while elevating vassal-like tribute and gratitude, kleptocracy and brute power—a kind of primordial politics that prizes dominance over cooperation, loyalty over legitimacy, and short-term gain over systemic stability.

This isn’t just about rejecting liberal internationalism, though. In breaking with the globalists, Trump is rejecting modern capitalism itself. Gone is the neoliberal belief in global markets as arenas of cooperation governed by rules. His vision of economic life treats trade not as a source of mutual growth but as a weapon of dominance, where tariffs punish the weak, supply chains are repatriated by force, and multinational firms are bent to the will of the state. Long-term trading partners like Canada can therefore be tossed aside, since this vision is openly contemptuous of interdependence.