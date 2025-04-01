Donald Trump Fell for Elon Musk’s Big Con

Last week, Trump sent JD Vance to Greenland, where the vice president said the territory’s mother country, Denmark, had “underinvested” in the island’s people and its “beautiful landmass.” It’s the latter that so intrigues Musk and others in Silicon Valley, since the resources there—an abundance of rare earth elements needed for lithium-ion batteries, on which Teslas run—could represent a major windfall for the tech industry. No wonder Musk tweeted earlier this year, “If the people of Greenland want to be part of America, which I hope they do, they would be most welcome!”

Of course, Trump’s obsession with critical minerals has also played a major role in the batshit negotiations over ending Russia’s war on Ukraine. The president twice mentioned the embattled country’s “rare earth” when he proposed a “deal” to end the war that was really more of an extortion attempt—asking Ukraine to pay the U.S. $500 billion in minerals in exchange for continued American aid. This eventually led to Trump and Vance’s embarrassing Oval Office ambush of Volodymyr Zelenskiy, for which Musk had helped set the stage by laying accusations against the Ukrainian president and repeatedly suggesting he be removed.

Other proposals have Musk’s fingerprints all over them as well. As Paul Waldman pointed out for TNR, a Biden-era program to improve broadband access and service in areas of the country that lack high-speed internet is now being revised in a way that will allow Musk’s satellite internet provider, Starlink, to underbid competitors and secure $20 billion in government funding—while also providing service that is inferior to the fiber connections that the program favored. Unsurprisingly, the advantages that Musk will receive have been presented as a win for the American people. The former head of the program hit the nail on the head: “Stranding all or part of rural America with worse internet so that we can make the world’s richest man even richer is yet another in a long line of betrayals by Washington.”