Trump Is Changing the Rural Broadband Rules. Guess Who May Benefit?

The federal government has an almost absurd number of programs that seek to enhance internet access—133, by the count of a 2023 Government Accountability Office report, 25 of which have broadband as their primary purpose. But most of them are relatively small, doling out millions but not billions. Big Democratic spending bills, such as the Recovery Act under Barack Obama and the American Rescue Plan signed just after Joe Biden took office, included substantial broadband funding as well, but it was never enough to get high-speed internet to everyone in the country. BEAD and its multibillion-dollar budget dwarfs them all, and was to be the program that would finally achieve the goal.

Here’s how BEAD was supposed to work. First, the Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, had to complete a map that would identify every “unserved” and “underserved” area of the country, down to the level of individual homes, where there is either no or substandard broadband available. Each state then drew up an initial proposal for how it would use its portion of the BEAD funding to approach 100 percent coverage. That was then followed by an iterative process between the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, or NTIA, a part of the Department of Commerce, and state governments as the plans got more specific and refined. Eventually, the states get final approval from the NTIA and the money goes out.

It’s even more complex and cumbersome than it sounds. The legislation creating BEAD laid out a 14-step process that would have to occur before the money is dispersed, one that included numerous elements advancing liberal goals, including requiring climate resilience assessments, prevailing-wage requirements for workers, and extensive community input. These elements would become a target for Republicans, who complain that “woke” mandates have slowed the process down.