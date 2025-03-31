Of Course Trump Will Tank the Economy. It’s What Republicans Do.

Where are we headed? A recent survey of corporate chief financial officers finds 60 percent of them agreeing that we’re headed for a recession this year. Is anyone surprised? This is what Republicans do. They screw up the economy. Later down the line, Democrats get elected and have to fix everything. Then the media characterizes the economic first responders as the tax-and-spend liberal wastrels—lather, rinse, repeat. This has been happening since 1990, and it’s happened three straight times. You’d think the American people might have noticed by now.

There was a recession in 1990-91 under George H.W. Bush. Wasn’t his fault, necessarily—it was the result of the Persian Gulf War and especially the savings and loan scandal. Bush did sign into law the bill that caused that crisis; it had bipartisan backing to some extent, notably the Democratic chairman of the Senate Banking Committee. The extent to which both parties can be blamed is debatable; what is not debatable is that the true driver of the S & L debacle was neoliberal, free-market ideology.

It was a long recession, followed by a “jobless recovery.” Bill Clinton won in 1992. He passed a budget bill that raised taxes on the rich and increased public investments. Then came the dot-com boom, which Clinton did nothing to screw up. He inherited an economy that was struggling badly and left office with 22 million jobs created (a record), huge growth in median household income and the stock market—and a budget surplus. That’s case study number one.