In the Academy and the Legal World, It’s Time to Stay and Fight

Because the threats to the United States from Trump and his allies only echo the deep roots of the oppression of Black Americans for 400 years and the Nazi takeover of Germany in the 1930s, we should not look to them, or any particular historical figure—a Havel, a Michnik, a Sakharov, a Tagore—as a model for resistance, or for the key for whether we should run or fight. Learning from previous moments of terror and resistance can be helpful and inspirational, but the threats we face are unique in history, even if modeled on and informed by those elsewhere and from the past.

I see many more patterns that pertain to the United States in 2025 in twenty-first-century Hungary, Poland, Brazil, Argentina, India, and the Philippines. Each of these countries is, or has been recently, led by authoritarian leaders legitimately elected within increasingly illiberal democratic systems. The rise of authoritarianism in each has been a reaction to late-twentieth-century neoliberalism, the global convulsions of the 2008 economic crash, and the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020. Those who fight most effectively against oppressive parties do so from within as long as they can. They do not run preemptively. They push back with a commitment to solidarity. Poland and Brazil have in recent years seen a return (if fragile and temporary) to decent, democratic politics and the rule of law. India, it seems, could be lost for a long time.

So for writers and scholars who offer us a model for effective and inspirational resistance at this moment, may I nominate Arundhati Roy? Roy continues to stand her ground in a country that has been slipping toward fascism sooner and faster than the United States. Roy has served time in prison for her writing. She continues to face repeated legal and death threats for her commitment to a just India. Roy could live well and write freely in any country in the world. She chooses bravely to stay home and face the consequences of her moral commitments. She refuses to be silent and informs both her fellow citizens and the rest of the world of the nature of the threat that Narendra Modi’s government and affiliated parties (some inspired directly by Nazism) present to the world’s most populous country. More than Baldwin’s or Arendt’s, Roy’s case applies to the conditions that Shore, Stanley, and Snyder have found themselves in. Unlike Roy, they have decided to check out of their own communities long before they face actual state violence.