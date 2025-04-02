Only One Thing Explains Trump’s Tariff Madness

This presumption of canniness is fallacious even when applied to highly competent politicians, who are coherent perhaps 70 percent of the time. So you can imagine how wide of the mark it falls with Trump, who—impaired already by malignant narcissism and functional illiteracy—demonstrates on a near-daily basis growing signs of cognitive decline (the latest example being his petulant response last weekend to whether the tariffs would raise auto prices: “I couldn’t care less”). If Trump were your elderly grandpa you’d have taken the car keys from him months ago, and would be starting to investigate assisted living.

Rather than face the too-obvious reality that Trump doesn’t think clearly, the financial and political press work round the clock to attach to Trump’s tariff binge some credible motive, aided in many cases by administration aides struggling to make Trump’s economic policies more appealing to the financial markets. None of these justifications quite work, and many of them conflict with one another, so they’re changing all the time. One minute we hear (from the Financial Times’s Rana Foroohar) that the skeleton key is the Miran report, a November paper about devaluing United States currency by Stephen Miran, chair of Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers. The next minute we hear (from Jonathan Cable and Leika Kihara of Reuters) that the it’s all about factory output. Au contraire, says Reuters; it’s about killing off the World Trade Organization. Try to keep up, will you?

These journalists are all highly intelligent, ordinarily a good thing but here an obstacle to understanding. Being somewhat less intelligent, I find myself less beholden to the Coherence Fallacy and therefore more able to take Trump at his word when he says that “tariff” is “the most beautiful word in the dictionary.” In a meeting with Republican congressional leaders in June 2024 Trump said he favored an “all tariff policy” that would allow the United States to abandon the income tax. He said it again in October 2024, first to a bunch of guys in a Bronx barbershop (“When we were a smart country, in the 1890s…. [we] had all tariffs. We didn’t have an income tax”), and then to Joe Rogan. (Rogan: “Were you serious about that?” Trump: “Yeah, sure, why not?”) Trump said it yet again in his inauguration speech (“Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens”). One month later, Trump’s tariff-crazed Commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, discussed the idea in some detail:

