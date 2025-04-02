Trump’s Arrests Take Dark, Unnerving Turn, and MAGA Rage Boils Over

By now you may have heard that the Trump administration deported a Maryland man to a Salvadoran prison in “error.” The administration is refusing to bring him back, and this case has extremely dark implications. JD Vance and press secretary Karoline Leavitt mounted defenses of this that were both weirdly angry, and quickly went off the rails. Meanwhile, MAGA-friendly media have gone into furious justificatory overdrive. Here’s the real story: They’re all fine with “accidental” deportations, because they want immigrants to fear they’re going to be next. We talked to veteran immigration advocate Douglas Rivlin, who explains why it’s so appalling that the administration is washing its hands of any responsibility to rectify this “error,” and why it vaults us into new frontiers of lawlessness. Listen to this episode here.