Karoline Leavitt Lies Out Her Mouth About ICE Deporting Wrong Guy

“The administration has expressed a complete confidence in how all the deportations flights to El Salvador were conducted,” a reporter asked Leavitt. “But now that the administration has conceded that there was an error of one Salvadoran national, will there be any reviews conducted, and does the president express any thoughts on the one error that was disclosed in court last night?”

“Well first of all, the error that you are referring to was based on a clerical error, it was an administrative error. The administration maintains the position that this individual who was deported to El Salvador and will not be returning to our country was a member of the brutal and vicious MS-13 gang,” Leavitt replied. “That is fact number one. Fact number two: We also have credible intelligence proving that this individual was involved in human trafficking. And fact number three: This individual was a member, actually a leader, of the brutal MS-13 gang, which this president has designated as a foreign terrorist organization.”

Leavitt admits Abrego Garcia’s deportation was a “clerical error” while simultaneously claiming that he is some evil MS-13 mastermind. What’s most likely is that the Trump administration sent another immigrant to rot in a brutal megaprison without any due process.