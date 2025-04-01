Karoline Leavitt Lies Out Her Mouth About ICE Deporting Wrong Guy
ICE has already admitted it deported the wrong guy to El Salvador’s mega-prison, but the White House press secretary is trying to spin a different story.
The Trump administration is continuing to lie about the Venezuelan nationals they deported on claims they were all Tren de Aragua gang members.
Press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked on Tuesday about the case of Kilmer Armado Abrego Garcia, the Maryland-based Salvadoran national who was deported to El Salvador earlier this month based on a “clerical error.”
“The administration has expressed a complete confidence in how all the deportations flights to El Salvador were conducted,” a reporter asked Leavitt. “But now that the administration has conceded that there was an error of one Salvadoran national, will there be any reviews conducted, and does the president express any thoughts on the one error that was disclosed in court last night?”
“Well first of all, the error that you are referring to was based on a clerical error, it was an administrative error. The administration maintains the position that this individual who was deported to El Salvador and will not be returning to our country was a member of the brutal and vicious MS-13 gang,” Leavitt replied. “That is fact number one. Fact number two: We also have credible intelligence proving that this individual was involved in human trafficking. And fact number three: This individual was a member, actually a leader, of the brutal MS-13 gang, which this president has designated as a foreign terrorist organization.”
Leavitt admits Abrego Garcia’s deportation was a “clerical error” while simultaneously claiming that he is some evil MS-13 mastermind. What’s most likely is that the Trump administration sent another immigrant to rot in a brutal megaprison without any due process.
“You said you’d seen evidence that this man was a convicted gang member. In what court was he convicted and for what?” a different reporter followed up.
“This individual was an MS-13 ring leader. This individual was engaged in human trafficking. And I’m glad you brought up this point again, because if you just saw the headline from insane, failing Atlantic magazine this morning, you would think this individual was father of the year, living in Maryland, living a peaceful life when that couldn’t be further from the truth. They didn’t even mention in the title of that article, or even in the first paragraph, that this individual is an illegal criminal who broke our nation’s immigration laws. He is a leader in the brutal MS-13 gang, and he is involved in human trafficking. And now MS-13 is a designated foreign terrorist organization.”
Leavitt rambled on spitefully, coming nowhere close to answering the basic question she was asked about which court identified Abrego Garcia as a leader of MS-13.