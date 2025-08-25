Trump’s Hand Makeup Somehow Turns Worse in Leavitt Birthday Message

Happy birthday to America’s AMAZING WH Press Secretary, @karolineleavitt! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/XmrMcs5VnC — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 24, 2025

Reporters previously spotted the dismally disguised injury while speaking to the president outside of the White House last month. One reporter zoomed in on the president’s hand, giving the public the plainest view of the painted patch so far. Since taking office, Trump has been spotted with the bruise in at least February, April, June, and July.

It’s still unclear what exactly the makeup is covering. Leavitt has claimed multiple times this year that the president’s hand was simply bruised from all of his meet-and-greets, and taking a lot of aspirin.

“President Trump is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history,” Leavitt told the Daily Beast in July. “His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.”