You Should Take Matt Gaetz’s Plan to Make Trump the Speaker of the House Seriously and Literally

At the start of each Congress, members elect the speaker by majority vote. Representatives have invariably chosen one from among their own ranks for the last 231 years. But there is nothing in the Constitution or the House rules that says they must choose one of their own to serve as speaker, much as there isn’t a rule that says a dog can’t play basketball. This wasn’t really an issue for most of the republic’s history because nonmembers generally didn’t have the influence or power to win over a majority of House members’ votes. Also, it’s just … pretty weird to have someone serving in Congress who wasn’t elected to it. Still, basic democratic norms have never been a Trumpian priority.

Earlier this summer, one House Democrat introduced the “Mandating That Being an Elected Member Be an Essential Requirement for Speakership Act of 2021,” the rare piece of legislation that would actually do what its name says. Whatever the bill’s merits, its existence essentially concedes that a Trump speakership would be lawful under the status quo. An open question, at least for me, is whether Speaker Trump could vote on legislation on the House floor like a duly elected representative, or whether he would function more like the nonvoting delegates sent by D.C. and the territories. It’s hard to predict how the courts would decide that question or whether they would (or could) decide it at all.

Some variations of the Speaker Trump proposal involve him running for a House seat in his now-native Florida, which would allow him to become speaker through more traditional means. As Politifact noted when discussing a right-wing Speaker Trump meme, he currently meets the constitutional requirements to run for a House race in that state. If he doesn’t want to run right now, he has plenty of time to change his mind: The filing deadline isn’t until June 2022. Given the loyalty of Trump’s base and the supine approach that most GOP elected officials have toward him, it’s not an impossibility.