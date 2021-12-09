You Should Take Matt Gaetz’s Plan to Make Trump the Speaker of the House Seriously and Literally

At the start of each Congress, members elect the speaker by majority vote. Representatives have invariably chosen one from among their own ranks for the last 231 years. But there is nothing in the Constitution or the House rules that says they must choose one of their own to serve as speaker, much like there isn’t a rule that says a dog can’t play basketball. This wasn’t really an issue for most of the republic’s history because non-members generally didn’t have the influence or power to win over a majority of House members’ votes. Also, it’s just ... pretty weird to have someone serving in Congress who wasn’t elected to it. Still, basic democratic norms have never been a Trumpian priority.

Earlier this summer, one House Democrat introduced the “Mandating That Being an Elected Member Be an Essential Requirement for Speakership Act of 2021,” the rare piece of legislation that would actually do what its name says. Whatever the bill’s merits, its existence essentially concedes that a Trump speakership would be lawful under the status quo. An open question, at least for me, is whether Speaker Trump could vote on legislation on the House floor like a duly elected representative, or whether he would function more like the non-voting delegates sent by D.C. and the territories. It’s hard to predict how the courts would decide that question, or whether they would (or could) decide it at all.

Some variations of the Speaker Trump proposal involve him running for a House seat in his now-native Florida, which would allow him becoming speaker through more traditional means. As Politifact noted when discussing a right-wing Speaker Trump meme, he currently meets the constitutional requirements to run for a House race in that state. If he doesn’t want to run right now, he has plenty of time to change his mind: The filing deadline isn’t until June 2022. Given the loyalty of Trump’s base and the supine approach that most GOP elected officials have towards him, it’s not an impossibility.

Either way, you might be asking yourself, why would it matter if Trump becomes speaker? It’s one thing if he’s president and controls an entire branch of the federal government; it’s quite another if he’s just one among 435 House members. Some Democrats might even find it tactically beneficial. “The idea of a Trump speakership also, of course, hands Democrats an argument for 2022,” The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake hypothesized on Wednesday. “Trump was an unpopular president, and to the extent this remains in the conversation, Democrats can use it to raise money and warn about what a GOP House might look like.”