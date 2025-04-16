The Last Days of the Boat-Dwellers of Sausalito

A maddening aspect of Lost at Sea is that it is a narrative in which everything and nothing happens. There are few distinct climaxes, and characters rarely go through major transformations. Boats disappear, and often neither Kloc nor the anchor-outs know exactly why; the mystery would be difficult to solve, and no one seems motivated to figure it out. At one point, a man’s body floats up to the docks, and we never learn who he was or what might have happened to him. The book has no single antagonist. Kloc intentionally doesn’t name the City Council members, who float in and out of a story that spans almost a decade as faceless people in suits. The anchor-outs themselves can’t agree on a villain, vaguely blaming the “Hill People” for their troubles. Even the establishment of definite protagonists is a slippery business: The anchor-outs are an ever-shifting cast of characters. Innate, ostensibly the book’s main character, leaves the anchorage halfway through the book, after receiving a surprise inheritance and moving to Arizona. Kloc cannot necessarily be faulted for these factors—they are true of housing stories everywhere.

The housing crisis has a narrative problem, which is that it never ends. Camps are cleared only to reappear elsewhere; a story of people housed is followed by a report that overall homelessness grows; tenants organize against a greedy landlord, and their fight drags on for years unresolved. Unhoused people have to go somewhere, and they will likely end up in a tent city under a highway, on federal land, doubled up with family, living in vans, or perhaps incarcerated. The anchorage was one of many obscure respites for those fleeing the unaffordability of American life. The frustrating features of Kloc’s book reflect the amorphous, unsatisfying way that the housing crisis continues to pathetically roll on.

The real reason for the crisis, and the explosion of people living at anchor in Richardson Bay, in motels in Florida, and on the road, are low wages and high rents. Kloc could possibly have gone deeper into that context for the anchor-outs’ lives, but to really delve into those twin features of our economy would have been a completely different book. Such narrative complications might be an excuse to simply not tell these stories at all, and surely numerous enterprising journalists hunting for the next optionable feature for Hollywood will turn away from the messiness of these tales. Luckily, Kloc did engage, giving us a human portrait of an impromptu community of people trying to survive.