Denmark Just Took Hillbilly JD Vance to the Woodshed

Perhaps this is because avatars of European liberalism, notably Denmark, are a threat to Russia. Denmark’s defense spending comes in above the NATO-required 2 percent (it’s 2.4 percent, and the country has proposed raising it to 3 percent). And just last week, it pledged $140 million to companies that invest in Ukraine’s defense in its war with Russia. It has even created a “Danish model” of purchasing arms for Kyiv from Ukrainian producers.

Alexander Dugin, the far-right philosopher and adviser to Putin, took notice. On X, he condemned Frederiksen for her support for Ukraine: “It would be fair take Greenland out of her. She is murderer.”

And it’s got to addle Vance that even as Denmark upholds the principles of social welfare, the country is rich. Denmark’s per-capita gross domestic product is among the highest in the world; it rates well above the U.S. in quality of life. And in spite of its reputation for socialism, Denmark was ranked number seven on the Heritage Foundation’s list of countries by “economic freedom,” again well above the U.S.