Trump’s Tariffs Have Already Ripped a Gaping Hole in the Economy

Politically, Trump’s tariff package represents a victory, of sorts, for Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, Trump’s two most extreme trade hawks. The package represents a defeat for Trump’s semi-respectable treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, along with national economic adviser Kevin Hassett, who entered office under the delusion that they could keep Trump from wrecking the economy. If they don’t resign now in protest, what’s left of their reputations will go up in smoke. (Lutnick and Navarro are fortunate in that they have no reputations to rescue.)

The tariff plan consists of a 10 percent tariff on all imports, which will kick in on Saturday, followed by various “reciprocal” tariffs that go into effect on Wednesday. Trump’s idea of reciprocity is even more preposterous than we thought. Previously, Trump was going to designate as a trade barrier the value-added tax common throughout Western Europe, even though the VAT applies equally to imports and domestically manufactured goods. Instead, reciprocal tariffs are being calculated as the dollar amount of the U.S. trade deficit with any given country divided by the dollar amount of U.S. imports from that country. The financial journalist James Surowiecki figured this out immediately, and the White House later confirmed it, albeit with a more intimidatingly elaborate-looking formula that achieves the same end. (As Paul Krugman noted today, the administration’s fancy-looking formula is gussied up with Greek letters that functionally cancel each other out, in the same way a middle schooler might pad out a book report with five-dollar-word selections from a thesaurus.)

The biggest problem with Trump’s methodology is that it presumes that a U.S. trade deficit with Country X or Country Y is the result of unfair trade practices, which may or may not be the case. Country X or Country Y may simply be a developing economy.