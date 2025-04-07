The Right-Wing Media Machine Is What’s Saving Donald Trump—for Now.

What’s keeping him even at 43 percent? At this point it’s the right-wing media that’s doing the heavy lifting. The disinformation bubble that surrounds and encases and protects him and spins everything he does positively and spins everything his opponents do as corrupt or treasonous—that dread machine is still running at peak capacity. And let’s be honest about how corrupt this corrupt tilt-a-whirl really is: If this was a Democratic president pulling these kind of schemes, this same media infrastructure would be apoplectic.

Your hair was probably about as on fire as mine was late last week when we learned that Trump skipped honoring the four American soldiers who died in Lithuania last month in a training accident and whose bodies were returned to Dover Air Base last Thursday. He was flying down to Florida to host (at one of his resorts) a golf tournament paid for by Saudi Arabia and to hold some fundraisers. This, right after tanking the economy with his tariff announcement, which flushed billions of dollars of hard-working people’s retirement savings down the drain.

That’s about five kinds of sick. Any decent American should be ashamed. Imagine Barack Obama had skipped the return of soldiers’ bodies to Dover for a round of golf. Fox would see to it that such an episode hounded him to his grave. But if Fox News reported on Trump doing this, I can’t find any evidence of it. My Google search turned up evidence of some Fox stories on the search for the soldiers, but nothing about Trump and the ceremony. I did read that the families had requested that no media be present. That was no doubt a disincentive for Trump to bother showing up—along with the Saudi lucre to be lapped up down in Florida.