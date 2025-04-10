Trump’s Tariffs May Hit Gamers Especially Hard

“I just don’t see it happening for either PlayStation, Microsoft, or Nintendo to start setting up hardware manufacturing, console manufacturing in the U.S. based on these tariffs, which are entirely arbitrarily imposed,” van Dreunen said. “I don’t think that they would react by immediately saying, ‘Yeah, let’s spend the money to set up manufacturing plants and spend the five to 10 years to divert production to a much more expensive economic environment.’”

The cost of potential tariffs will not just be felt by would-be purchasers of the Switch 2. Aubrey Quinn, spokesperson for the Entertainment Software Association, told IGN last week that “we do expect these tariffs will have a real and detrimental impact on the industry and the hundreds of millions of Americans who love to play games.” The impact would not only be on pricing, Quinn argued, but on customer spending. This would have several knock-on effects: If consumers are spending less, companies will make less profit; if companies see decreased revenue, they may cut jobs or slash investment in research and development.

“The entire consumer ecosystem is connected,” Quinn said. According to the Entertainment Software Association, more than 350,000 jobs in the U.S. are directly or indirectly related to the video game industry; the industry also generated $14.4 billion in federal, state, and local taxes in 2023. The cost of physical games will also be affected; as video game analyst Daniel Ahmad noted last month, Mexico—one of the targets of Trump’s tariffs—is a major producer of discs for games. Gaming is already an increasingly expensive pastime, so higher costs could turn off future consumers.