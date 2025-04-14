Trump Is Getting Owned by China—but He’s Making Showering Great Again

Seems to me that China has a lot of power in this relationship. Already, during the last Trump trade war, China stopped buying soybeans from the United States and turned to Brazil. “Look at where they’re blacklisting U.S. companies, hitting U.S. farmers, cutting us off from critical minerals—that’s a toolkit that they’re very comfortable wielding,” Melanie Hart, senior director of the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub, told CNN. “They have experimented with it in many other countries. They’ve been developing it for years. They have a bunker that they’ve been building for this moment.”

Sure, the Chinese don’t want to lose access to their largest export market, but there are reasons to think that they will hardly crumple before Trump’s demands. For one thing, being a civilization that has been around for several thousand years instead of a couple hundred, they think in terms of longer historical arcs. For another, Xi Jinping and his party don’t have to face the voters anytime soon (or ever). Add to this Trump’s fidgety, to put it politely, nature. Xi will wait Trump out. He already is—the Trumpies have been saying they want Xi to call, and China has been responding that Xi isn’t ready.

And are we really confident that Mr. Art of the Deal is a better negotiator than the man who wormed his way into the position of being president for life, winning a 2018 congressional vote to end term limits by a margin of 2,962 to 2? I’ll bet you right now that Xi wrangles some key concessions out of Trump. We can’t know what they might be. I’ll just say that if I were Taiwanese, I’d be more than a little nervous that Trump might agree to something that would allow Xi to tighten the tourniquet around my country in some way.