The Trump Administration Isn't Pro-Family. It's Pro-Patriarchy.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is cutting if not outright eliminating women’s health research. They are freezing federal funds for family planning, meaning pregnant people will lose critical care. Trump claims to support IVF and jokes that he’s the “fertilization president” one week, and the next he eliminates the team at the CDC working on IVF. Trump celebrates the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade as a personal victory, and after Dobbs, maternal mortality spiked. He’s breaking up families, jailing mothers and fathers and leaving their children alone to defend themselves before immigration judges—without their parents, without lawyers. The men he surrounds himself with openly lean into eugenic thinking: lackeys like Elon Musk, who believes “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far,” and HHS director Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, who complains that teens aren’t fertile enough and that “autism destroys families, and more importantly, it destroys our greatest resource, which is our children.”

There is a continuity from the pseudo-valorization of motherhood to policing people through reproductive coercion. “One of the fastest ways to trap a woman in precarity is to push her into pregnancy,” Jessica Calarco, University of Wisconsin-Madison sociologist and author of Holding It Together: How Women Became America’s Safety Net, told me this week. After our conversation, it felt like these “pronatalist” policies are really more like DOGE, but for reproductive labor—taking a chainsaw to what few supports exist for supporting people’s pregnancies and families, making people’s lives more chaotic and unstable, and calling it making America “great” again.” As ever, we have to ask: great for who, and at whose expense?

With pronatalism, Calarco told me, “the goal is not to make raising children easier for everyone—really, it’s about providing a reward for families who do childrearing the ‘right’ way.” What that often looks like among the pronatalists is “breadwinner/homemaker families,” Calarco explained, men being the breadwinners, women being the homemakers, and women rearing the children, typically large numbers of children, perhaps homeschooling them. Hence policies that reward women for having many children, and “education” to steer them away from contraception and family planning and into monitoring their fertility.