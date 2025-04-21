Jerome Powell Is the Next Trump Crisis

In footnote 16, Alito and Gorsuch said that the Fed’s “setup should not be seen as a model for other Government agencies” because it “is a unique institution with a unique historical background,” which Alito and Gorsuch then proceeded to relate: the rise and fall of the First and Second Banks of the United States, the financial panics of 1873, 1893, and 1907, and so on. None of this History Channel filler constituted a legal argument for why and how the Fed might be treated differently from other independent agencies, each of which has its own “unique historical background.” Nor did the footnote’s language constitute any sort of pledge from Alito and Gorsuch to exclude the Fed when they got around to overturning Humphrey’s Executor. It was simply included to shush the opposition, however temporarily.

It’s fun to watch those administration officials who’ve assumed the public role of Trump’s superego pretend that Trump won’t fire Powell. “We very much respect the independence of the Fed,” said National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett last month. “Independent central banks perform better for the economy.” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is right there with Hassett, saying the Fed’s independence is a “jewel box that has got to be preserved.”

But when these officials say, “Trump won’t do x,” what they really mean is, “I don’t want Trump to do x.” They can’t say that out loud because they know in their hearts that Trump probably will do x and then they’ll have to pretend they were for it all along and polish that turd till it sparkles. Indeed, Hassett has already started doing that, saying, “The president and his team will continue to study” the status of Powell. (They’re a very studious bunch.) Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, whose preferred public role is that of Trump’s id, has been silent on this matter, which means either that he too doesn’t want Trump to fire Powell or that Bessent and Hassett have him bound and gagged in the White House basement.