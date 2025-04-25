Trump’s Feud With the Federal Reserve Will Hit Your Pocketbook

The daily ups and downs of the stock market can seem like a distant concern to the average American, particularly since the Federal Reserve itself may seem an obscure organization for those not intimately acquainted with the nation’s monetary policy. But the decisions of the Federal Reserve Board, and Trump’s actions, will have repercussions that echo locally as well as globally.

So, yes: You should probably care about the Fed, and not only so you can sound smart at parties. (Especially because you shouldn’t be talking about monetary policies at parties. Unless you work in monetary policy, in which case you wouldn’t read this explainer anyway.)

The Federal Reserve, more commonly known as the Fed, is the nation’s central bank. It regulates banks and financial institutions, oversees the country’s monetary policy, and—most importantly for the purposes of this explainer—sets interest rates. Its mission is directed by a “dual mandate”: to maintain stable prices and achieve maximum employment. (For a more thorough rundown of what the Fed is and what it does, check out this explainer from the Council on Foreign Relations, which provides a fair amount of detail without being excruciatingly mind-numbing.)