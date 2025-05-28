The Supreme Court Wants to Crush Regulation—But Not the Fed

Let me stipulate at the outset that I don’t expect the Supreme Court to uphold most of Trump’s outrageous power grabs. These have been so far beyond the pale that even Trump-appointed judges often rule against him. According to Bloomberg, “about 24 percent of federal district judges pausing or blocking the administration’s policies were appointed by Trump or other Republican presidents.” As of May 8, Bloomberg counted 329 lawsuits filed against Trump’s actions as president, with judges ruling against Trump in 128 cases and for him in 43. (In the remainder, no rulings are yet issued.)

But it was a given from the start that the Supreme Court would allow Trump to fire two Biden appointees—Gwynne Wilcox at the National Labor Relations Board and Cathy Harris at the Merit Systems Protection Board—whose terms weren’t due to expire until 2029. That’s because we’ve known for some time that there are five conservative justices ready to overturn Humphrey’s Executor v. United States (1935), a New Deal case that upheld statutory language making illegal any independent-agency firing without cause. The only surprise was that the conservative majority gave Wilcox and Harris the hook before it got around to overturning Humphrey’s Executor. It was acting, at the president’s request, against two district court judges and the District of Columbia Court of Appeals, which (following established law) reinstated Wilcox and Harris. The Supreme Court said its removal of Wilcox and Harris “reflects our judgment that the Government is likely to show that both the NLRB and MSPB exercise considerable executive power” that the Constitution vests in the president. Translation: Why wait? We know what we think before we hear any arguments.

The high court further said that “the Government faces greater risk of harm from an order allowing a removed officer to continue exercising the executive power than a wrongfully removed officer faces from being unable to perform her statutory duty.”