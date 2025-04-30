Democrats Should Be Encouraging Women to Have More Babies Too

Indeed, declining birth rates—particularly when combined, as in the United States, with a rapidly growing and longer-lived senior population—are associated with any number of negative societal consequences. There is naturally more strain on the social safety net and social insurance programs as the ratio of workers to retirees shifts. People have to work longer, and there can be pressure to raise the age of retirement. The electorate becomes an entrenched gerontocracy, with seniors holding yet more outsize political power. The economy and innovation slows down. Public school systems and institutions of higher education face fiscal crises as they take in fewer enrollees yet maintain high maintenance costs. Community infrastructure like roads and sewers becomes more difficult to maintain as tax bases shrink.

In the broadest sense, it becomes more difficult for a society to invest in the future—fighting climate change, bolstering education, developing groundbreaking new technologies and medicines, making sociopolitical progress—because it is forced to spend dwindling resources patching up fraying social, economic, and physical infrastructure. There is also a moral dimension to unrealized family formation, the persistent gap between the number of children that people report wanting to have and the number of children they end up having. As The Atlantic’s Elizabeth Bruenig has posited, “The idea that people ought to be supported in welcoming however many children they want is both pronatalist and, to the degree that it helps women manifest the lives they imagine for themselves, arguably feminist.”

The message, however, isn’t getting through. Even back in the mid-2000s, Longman’s work got a chilly reception. The left has long been heavily influenced by Paul R. Ehrlich’s problematic work The Population Bomb, which argued that overpopulation would lead to mass famine and environmental degradation and advocated for governments taking drastic steps to limit population growth. It sounds logical that, as climate change accelerates, having few children will make the planet more sustainable. Unfortunately, this doesn’t hold up to scrutiny: Global depopulation will reliably cause more reactionary politics and geopolitical instability, neither of which is conducive to the kind of ambitious international climate policy that’s needed to stave off this existential threat. Nor is immigration a long-term solution, though it can certainly help: There are simply too many countries with low birth rates, and even sub-Saharan Africa, where absolute birth rates remain high, is seeing major declines. If the trend lines continue, we are only a few generations away from essentially the entire world being below the demographic “replacement rate.”